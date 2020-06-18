Kenya Wins UN Security Council Seat As Non-Permanent Member

Kenya has won the UN Security Council seat after beating Djibouti in second round of voting Thursday.
The contest between Kenya and Djibouti headed to the second round of voting Thursday after the first phase saw Nairobi’s victory insufficient to win the UN seat.
With 191 of 193 countries voting, Kenya scored 129 votes, beating Djibouti which got 62 votes.
Meanwhile, Djibouti President Ismail Omer guelleh extends his congratulations to Kenya as the newest rep of Africa at the Un Security council Says he’s convinced Kenya will bring valuable contributions to the debates at UNSC.
“We extend our congratulations to Kenya as the newest representative of our region at the UNSC. I am convinced they will bring valuable contributions to the debates during their tenure in the Security Council. My congratulations to H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and the Kenyan nation.”Said President guelleh
