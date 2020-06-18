AfricaNewsEthiopiaSomalia Ethiopia Donates 15t Of COVID-19 Medical Supplies To Somalia June 18, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Ethiopia has donated 15 tonnes of medical equipment and medicines worth half a million dollar to help Somalia fight against COVID-19 and other diseases. Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide, and State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Redwan Hussien, handed over the medical supplies in a ceremony held in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. According to Fanabc, Ambassador Redwan said the donation is a testament of Ethiopia’s strong foreign policy of extending solidarity to its neighbours during good and bad times. The two officials also held discussion with President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo on the multifaceted bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Ethiopia previously donated medical supplies to South Sudan to help Africa’s youngest nation in its battle against the pandemic. Share this:TweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments