Dahabshiil donates $800K to combat COVID 19 in Somaliland

The Dahabshill Group of Companies today announced that it has donated $800,000 Dollars to help the government of Somaliland stem the fast-growing coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Abdurrahman Ali Abdi, the deputy CEO of Dahabshiil Group of Companies made the announcement of the donation at an event held at the Presidential Palace and attended by the Vice President H.E Abdurrahman Abdallahi Ismail “Saylic” and members of the National Committee on the Preparedness and Prevention of COVID-19.
The Deputy CEO added, “The Dahabshiil group donation includes $600, 000 Dollars’ worth of medical supplies as follows-
-
COVID-19 laboratory (PCR), which will enhance the country’s diagnosis capability.
-
On-Site Oxygen Generators which can supply the national needs.
-
ventilation devices and oxygen respirators.
-
fully equipped Ambulances to be distributed among hospitals in Somaliland.