Somaliland: Peoples’ Declaration

Today signatories issued Peoples’ Declaration marking the 29th anniversary of Somaliland.
18th May 2020
We, the undersigned Somalilanders, issued today, 18th May 2020, the Peoples’ Declaration:
Today marks the 29th anniversary of the day the restoration of independence of Somaliland was declared in Burao by delegates representing all the regions of Somaliland. The objective and goal for establishing a separate sovereign state were to found “a state appreciated by all, and which is founded on equality and justice” as enshrined in the Constitution of Somaliland. According to the Constitution, the statehood established by the people of Somaliland is built on the following principles:
Islamic Sharia;
Conclusions from various consultations;
Separation of powers of the state as between the legislative, executive and judiciary;
The decentralization of the administration of the government;
Guarantees of property rights and the protection of the free market;
Sanctity of human life through the entrenchment of fundamental rights and individual freedoms;
Peaceful and proper co-existence with the states of the region and worldwide.