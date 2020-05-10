By: MoDuale
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) second of a cargo plane from the UAE has landed in Hargeisa, Somaliland, where cases of the Covid-19 pandemic have been rising in recent days.
This medical aid includes several tonnes of medicines and Covid-19 testing machines.
The Minister of Health of Somaliland, Omar Ali Abdillahi, on Sunday received the second medical aid by UAE to support efforts to confront and contain the Coronavirus epidemic.
This aid is intended to assist thousands of Somaliland medical professionals as they work to combat the virus in Somaliland. The UAE is actively engaged in strengthening the fight against COVID-19 in Somaliland.
On April 8, The United Arab Emirates sent a plane of an emergency delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to Somaliland to help towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are 6 new confirmed cases within the last 24 hours in Somaliland, making the total to 40 and 5 death.
Meanwhile, Somaliland National preparedness Committee for COVID-19 urges people to take the virus seriously and apply the preventive measures including Distancing, Hand wash, and wearing masks.
