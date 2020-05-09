AfricaNewsSomaliland Somaliland announces 11 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 Death May 9, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By: MoDuale Somaliland Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of those who have tested positive to 34. Omar Amoud the health minister of Somaliland, said one patient succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4. The last 24 hours Somaliland records 22 cases and two fatalities after Somaliland operationalized The COVID-19 testing machine RT-PCR. This figure represents a major increase in new cases after the Ministry of Health recorded fewer cases in the past week. Somaliland has conducted 380 tests so far. This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2020 . Share this:TweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments