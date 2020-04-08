UAE Medical Aid Arrives in Somaliland to Assist in COVID-19 Response

0
UAE Medical Aid Arrives in Somaliland to Assist in COVID-19 Response

By: MOHAMED DUALE

The United Arab Emirates sent a plane of an emergency delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to Somaliland to help towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which today landed in Hargeisa.

The Somaliland National Preparedness Committee for COVID19 has thanked the UAE government for its support during this difficult time. This medical aid includes masks, gloves and protective kits for health care workers and other facilities to combat COVID 19.

On March 31, 2020, Somaliland minister of health of Somaliland, Omar Ali Abdilahi, has announced that a Chinese national that was living in the city of Berbera and Somaliland citizen that has recently returned from the UK have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus pandemic which causes COVID-19.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

© Horn Diplomat 2020

HornDiplomat -Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply