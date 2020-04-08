UAE Medical Aid Arrives in Somaliland to Assist in COVID-19 Response

By: MOHAMED DUALE
The United Arab Emirates sent a plane of an emergency delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to Somaliland to help towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which today landed in Hargeisa.
The Somaliland National Preparedness Committee for COVID19 has thanked the UAE government for its support during this difficult time. This medical aid includes masks, gloves and protective kits for health care workers and other facilities to combat COVID 19.
BREAKING: The United Arab Emirates sent a plane of an emergency delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to #Somaliland, which today landed in Hargeisa.
The aid includes masks, gloves and protective kits for health care workers.#COVID19 #Covid_19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/K0vqgcHnvC
— HornDiplomat (@HornDiplomat) April 8, 2020