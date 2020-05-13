National Flour Mill Company inaugurates Somaliland’s first wheat flour mill

National Flour Mill Company inaugurates Somaliland’s first wheat flour mill

By: Staff writer

Alapala, one of the leading suppliers of flour milling equipment has completed the installation of the newest flour mill reference at the National Flour Mill Company in Somaliland.

Al-Harbi Group of Companies and Arabian business tycoon invested this plant Being the first flour mill in the country, it was commissioned in April 2020 and has started operations.

The mill has a processing capacity of 110,000 MT wheat annually, using hard and semi-hard wheat to produce high-quality bakery flour mainly domestic consumption.

The whole equipment supply and installation of the plant are provided in turn-key basis by Alapala, including the 300 TPD capacity flour mill and 4×7.500 ton capacity steel storage silos.

It’s comprised of an advanced automation system, combined with Scada software that overall provides an excellent ability for process control and traceability.

The system allows centralized monitoring of the entire process from wheat intake to flour packaging, offering remote connection possibility for real-time error diagnosis and intervention as well.

The SCADA software is also combined with a sophisticated yield monitoring system, which collects weighing data from six different places in the process and analyzes the data to generate detailed production reports.

According to Alapala, the installation of pneumatic and mechanic transport equipment is fully made in conformity with EU standards, and individual precautions were taken to ensure safe and hygienic product transfer in the mill.

Founded in 1954, Alapala is one of the leading suppliers for milling machinery and turn-key flour mill installations in 100 countries with over 650 references worldwide.

Alapala is very active in the Africa market with its local existence via branches, country offices, and a wide representative network; as well as numerous flour, semolina, and maize mill references throughout the region ie. Senegal, Zambia, Angola, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Ghana.

Last month, Alapala installed a new flour mill reference at Flour Mills company in Morocco making it it’s third turn-key flour mill project in the country.

The new plant has a processing capacity of 300 tonnes per day, processing local semi-hard wheat and three different variants of bakery flour mainly for domestic consumption.

SOURCE: Horndiplomat &foodbusinessafrica

