National Flour Mill Company inaugurates Somaliland’s first wheat flour mill

By: Staff writer
Alapala, one of the leading suppliers of flour milling equipment has completed the installation of the newest flour mill reference at the National Flour Mill Company in Somaliland.
Al-Harbi Group of Companies and Arabian business tycoon invested this plant Being the first flour mill in the country, it was commissioned in April 2020 and has started operations.
The mill has a processing capacity of 110,000 MT wheat annually, using hard and semi-hard wheat to produce high-quality bakery flour mainly domestic consumption.
The whole equipment supply and installation of the plant are provided in turn-key basis by Alapala, including the 300 TPD capacity flour mill and 4×7.500 ton capacity steel storage silos.
