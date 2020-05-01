On International Workers’ Day, SJS calls for adequate protection and fair pay for Somali journalists

MOGADISHU, Somalia 01 May, 2020 – Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS) wishes all Somali journalists a Happy International Workers’ Day.
SJS salutes and firmly stands with the working journalists facing extreme conditions due to Covid-19 pandemic and the limited resources enabling them to work from home, the poor pay and abuses from security forces during their coverage of Covid-19.
On this occasion, the Secretary General of Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS), Abdalle Ahmed Mumin urges all journalists to adhere the health guidelines from health authorities including self-distancing, washing hands regularly and wearing face-masks during assignments.
“Due to Covid-19 pandemic, Somali journalists, like other frontline professions, are under pressure. While journalist’s job is to inform the public and staying at home is not an option, it is worrying that almost all Somali journalists do not have health insurance. We demand fair pay and adequate protection,” Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, the Secretary General of SJS said “We express our solidarity with our employed and freelance member journalists who are facing delayed payments and salary cuts in a time when the journalists are the most needed to keep the public informed about the outbreak.”
SJS calls for the employers and media owners to provide the necessary support –including provision of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE)- to their employees so that media professionals can carry out their duties in a very timely and safe manner.
We also call for the authorities of the Somali Federal Government and its member states to cease threats and attacks against journalists covering Covid-19.
Once again on this International Workers’ Day, SJS salutes the brave journalists working on the frontline battling Covid-19. (END)
