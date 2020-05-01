Somaliland confirms first death of COVID-19, 3 new cases

Somaliland on Friday confirmed its first death from coronavirus., The deceased was a local Borama businessman who did not travel to any other country.
“We have confirmed one person who died of Corona (virus). said Somaliland minister of Omar Ali Abdilahi
He added that three new cases of the virus had been detected, bringing the number of people infected in Somaliland to 9.
on March 31, Somaliland minister of health has confirmed the first two coronavirus cases tested positive. Minister Omar said: “a Chinese national that was living in the city of Berbera and Somaliland citizen that has recently returned from the UK have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus pandemic which causes COVID-19.”
Somaliland which has so far three recoveries and one death has instituted measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 including closing schools, banning large gatherings and suspending international and domestic passenger flights.