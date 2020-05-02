Somalia receives medical aid from Turkey to tackle the Corona virus

By:Hassan Jama Horndiplomat regional contributor
Turkish-made ventilators produced with technological advances will be breath of life for our Somali brothers, says president
The Minister of Health and Social Care of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr Fawziya Abikar Nur, on Saturday received a shipment of medical aid from the sisterly Republic of Turkey to confront the epidemic of the Coronavirus and contain it from its spread.
The Turkish ambassador to Somalia, Mr Mehmet Yılmaz, delivered the medical aid which included preventive and curative medical supplies, including masks, protective gloves, hand sanitizers, protective uniforms for medical professionals and test kits, in addition to a number of ventilators that the intensive care unit of De Martino Hospital in Mogadishu was in urgent need.
A plane load of medical supplies from Turkey arrives at Mogadishu airport on Saturday. Supplies include face masks, gloves, sanitizers, protective uniforms, testing kits and ventilators. The embassy of Turkey announced that a second plane plane carrying ICU beds will arrive May 5 pic.twitter.com/E8hOjR7SVj
— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) May 2, 2020