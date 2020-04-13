Somaliland confirms three new cases of COVID-19

Somaliland Health Ministry on Monday confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 5.
Two of the cases are in Hargeisa and another one in Borama town.
Omar Ali Abdilahi, Health Minister of Somaliland said the new cases did not have a history of travel and were thus local transmissions.
“The Ministry of Health Development of Somaliland conducted 24 laboratory tests so far, and three cases are confirmed for COVID-19, making the total cases five (5).”Said minister Omer
on March 31, Somaliland minister of health has confirmed the first two coronavirus cases tested positive. Minister Omar said: “a Chinese national that was living in the city of Berbera and Somaliland citizen that has recently returned from the UK have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus pandemic which causes COVID-19.”
Somaliland issued strict measures in a bid to combat the deadly COVID-19 by shutting down all learning centres across the country.