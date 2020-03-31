Somaliland confirms first two cases of Coronavirus

Somaliland government confirms first two cases of Coronavirus.
Somaliland minister of health of Somaliland, Omar Ali Abdilahi, has announced that a Chinese national that was living in the city of Berbera and Somaliland citizen that has recently returned from the UK have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus pandemic which causes COVID-19.
“We confirm the first two cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Somaliland as being one Somaliland National who came back from Britain and a Chinese citizen.The clinical status of the two patients remains stable, and we are closely monitoring their situation.”Said health Minister
Somaliland issued strict measures in a bid to combat the deadly COVID-19 by shutting down all learning centers across the country.
This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.