Kenya confirms fourth COVID-19 case

Kenya on Tuesday confirmed its fourth case of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a televised address on Tuesday afternoon, Health minister Mutahi Kagwe said the patient—tested at a private hospital in Nairobi—arrived in the country from London on March 9.

He, however, did not reveal the nationality of the victim, adding that tracing of primary contacts is ongoing.

Kenya confirmed its first case of coronavirus last Friday, and President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday announced the confirmation of two more cases.

The president also ordered the closure of schools and institutions of higher learning, and urged Kenyans to opt to work from home to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19.

Earlier on Saturday, the Judiciary issued several instructions for members in a bid to prevent spread of the virus. Chief Justice David Maraga told a press briefing that court activities will be reduced for two weeks effective Monday. CJ Maraga said prisoners and remandees will not be presented to court for the two weeks, and urged staff to limit travel. SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT AND EASTAFRICAN

