Ethiopia Confirms Its 6th Case Of Coronavirus

Ethiopia has confirmed its 6th case of coronavirus today, bringing the total to six.

A 59-year-old UK diplomat, who had arrived in Addis Ababa from Dubai yesterday, has tested positive for the virus, said the Ministry of Health.

She is now in an isolation centre for medical follow up, the Ministry added.

Ethiopia reported its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) last Friday.

The Government suspended schools, sporting events and large gatherings for at least fifteen days.

Coronavirus has so far sickened over 184,000 people and left more than 7, 000 dead. Nearly 80,000 people have recovered from the virus

About 158 countries have reported COVID-19 cases.

SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT and FANABC

