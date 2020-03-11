Somaliland FM dismisses media claims that Ethiopia suspends its 19% share of Berbera Port

The Somaliland government has refuted the Ethiopian capital newspaper report that stated the Ethiopian government suspended its 19 per cent share on the new development of Berbera Port.
Somaliland Minister of foreign affairs Yasin Hagi Mohamud Faraton told The local newspaper Geeska Afrika says. “There is no change of the Ethiopian shares of Berbera port, It is baseless and fake. Nothing has changed.”Somaliland foreign affairs minister said.
Ethiopia is Somaliland’s key ally in the horn of Africa. The two countries have partnered with the DP World and the government of the United Arab Emirates to rebuild the port of Berbera which plays a key role in the maritime connections between the horn and the middle east.
Ethiopia owns 19 per cent shares of the Berbera Port, Somaliland has 30 per cent while DP World enjoys a 51 per cent stake.
The UAE and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Construction company are also building a 250-kilometre dual carriageway between the city of Berbera and the Ethiopian border town of Togwajale.
