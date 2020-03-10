Somaliland Foreign Minister Visits Uganda To Boost Bilateral Relations

Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yassin Hagi is on a working visit to Kampala where he met his Uganda counterpart Sam Kutesa and Rebecca Kadaga Speaker of the Ugandan parliament.
Kadaga said Uganda will make a follow up on Somaliland’s request to be accommodated in the IPU.
The Inter-Parliamentary Union is the global organization of national parliaments. It empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development.
Created in 1889, the IPU today has 179 Member Parliaments out of the 193 countries in the world.
Rebecca Kadaga, the speaker of the Uganda parliament said the country will help push for Somaliland’s entry in the IPU.
“Somaliland Foreign Minister Yasin Hagi Mohamoud paid a courtesy call last evening. Our conversation on diverse issues included the country’s desire to join the Inter-Parliamentary Union,” Kadaga tweeted.
The Somaliland minister also held talks with Uganda Foreing Minister Sam Kutesa and renowned entrepreneur Amina Hersi Moghe.
