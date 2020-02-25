AfricaNewsEthiopiamiddleeastWorld Ethiopia,UAE Sign $100m Loan Agreement February 25, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By:fanabc Ethiopia and Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) have signed a 100 million loan agreement. The agreement was signed here today by Ahmed Shide, Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance and Hussain Jasem Al Nowais, Chairman of KFED. Ahmed Shide said the loan will be used for the implementation of homegrown economic reforms, to encourage innovation and assist small and medium enterprises (SMEs), among others. Ethiopia,UAE Sign $100m Loan Agreement The agreement signed today affirms the strengthening of trade, investment and development cooperation between the two countries. Share this:TweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments