Ambassador Mikhail Golovanov says Russia does not consider the port of Berbera to deploy a military base

his map shows where Russia reportedly wants to locate its naval base in a region that is being increasingly militarised by regional and world powers

By: Hassan Jama, Horndiplomat regional contributor

Russian Ambassador to Djibouti denies rumours his country was interested in setting up a military base in Berbera – reports . Horndiplomat reports

The Russian ambassador to Djibouti and Somalia Mikhail Golovanov told Russian state-operated news agency RIA Novosti his government not to consider the port of Berbera to deploy a military base.

“Russia does not consider the port of Berbera to deploy a military base. Negotiations on this issue are not conducted.” Ambassador Mikhail Golovanov said

The interview comes a month after when The New-York Times published an article that stated that Russia’s continued interest in Africa is worrying many in the West.

The article stated in part: “American officials, analyzing what they call great power competition, say they are alarmed by Russia’s growing influence, as well as China’s, as Washington struggles to exert its economic and security goals on the continent.”

“Russian officials are eyeing the port of Berbera as a location for their base on the coast of Somaliland, a self-declared state within Somalia on the Gulf of Aden, according to Defense Department officials.

The United States and China, both based in Djibouti, share a maritime border with this port Russia saw its future.” the New York Times wrote.

The Horn of Africa is strategically important for a number of reasons, amongst others because it allows both power projection into the Middle East and influences over the Suez Canal through the Gulf of Aden.

