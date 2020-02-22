Somalia announced its subscription to the Hague Code of Conduct against ballistic missiles proliferation

Somalia has announced its subscription to the Hague Code of Conduct against ballistic missiles proliferation, hence becoming the 143rd subscribing State to the Code.
According to EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Virginie BATTU-HENRIKSSON , This is an important step towards the universalisation and effective implementation of the Code of Conduct. All States that have not yet subscribed to the Code of Conduct should follow this example, in particular those possessing ballistic missile capabilities and space launch vehicles.
The Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation was adopted in 2002. It is the most important multilateral transparency and confidence-building instrument aimed at regulating the area of ballistic missiles capable of carrying weapons of mass destruction. The European Union strongly supports the Code of Conduct. All its 27 Member States have subscribed to it.