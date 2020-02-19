Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince discusses Red Sea, Gulf of Aden security with Eritrean president

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met in Riyadh today and discussed bilateral relations and comprehensive Red Sea cooperation.
According to Yemane G. Meskel Eritrean Information Minister, President Isaias Afwerki underlined in the meeting that the profound economic and social transformation underway in the Kingdom is of immense significance to the entire region.
Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed the need to institutionalize cooperation among Red Sea, Gulf of Aden countries to better promote peace, security and to collectively benefit from the region’s huge human and natural resources and opportunities.
This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.