Ethiopian Finance minister arrives in Hargeisa for high-level talks

A high-level delegation led by Ethiopian Finance minister Ahmed Shide has arrived in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, for an official state visit.
The delegation is expected to hold talks with the Somaliland government over wide range issues.
The visit comes a day after Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi turned down a visit by President of Somalia Mohamed Abdilahi Farmajo, which was reportedly proposed by Ethiopian Prime minister Abiy Ahmed.
While addressing a joint session of Parliament in Hargeisa, President Bihi said: “We will not allow President Farmaajo to come to Hargeisa”.
On 15 February, Unconfirmed source indicates a proposed visit to Hargeisa by Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed and Somalia President Mohamed Abdilahi Farmaajo on the initiative of the PM.
On 11 February, Presidents of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi and SomaliaMohamed Abdilahi Farmajo met Ethiopia for first-ever high-level direct face-to-face meeting reportedly brokered by Ethiopian Prime minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali.
