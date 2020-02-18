Secretary of State Pompeo: US Supports Ethiopia’s Economic Reform Agenda

By: MoDuale

U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo arrived in Addis Ababa on Earlier, Monday (February 17). Horndiplomat reports

The Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed held talks with Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State.

According to Office of the Prime Minister-Ethiopia, The Prime Minister of Ethiopia Dr Abiy Ahmed and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during their discussion, raised a number of bilateral and regional issues. Addition to strengthening relations between their two countries, they explored in detail the ongoing holistic reform taking place in Ethiopia.

They also focused on areas of interest for further cooperation including ways of ensuring sustainable peace and security in the Horn of Africa. An agreement has been reached regarding the strengthening of the holistic and ongoing reform in Ethiopia to which the United States Government plans to provide substantial financial support.

