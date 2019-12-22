Somaliland: The Independent Civil Society Supports Mediation Committee Decision

Somaliland: Int'l Partners Praise the proposal of the mediation committee

We urge the Parliament not to spoil the process

The Independent Somaliland Civil Society Organizations (ISCO Somaliland) fully backs the decision made by the mediation committee who suggested a solution for the dispute over theNational Electoral Commission. We thank the committee for their determination and dedication.
We c all on all actors to implement the decision with good faith and refrain from any action that may undermine the process. We welcome the acceptance made by the political parties.
We are concerned by statements from some members of the overdue Parliament. If the Parliament (both Houses) takes any action that undermines the implementation of the agreed-on decision, we call on local and international partners to view the members of the Parliament as spoilers and thereof take actions accordingly.
The people of Somaliland has been waiting to vote in a very long time. Parliamentary and local councils elections should take place in 2020.
Signed by:
  1. Centre
    for Policy Analysis
  2. Centre
    for Youth Empowerment,
  3. COMPAD Human Rights and Community Organization
  4. Garsoor
    Social Development organization
  5. Horseed
    Organization
  6. Hope Development organization
  7. Human Rights Centre
  8. Solidarity Youth Voluntary Organization (SOYVO)
  9. Somaliland Street Children Rehabilitation Centre
  10. Somaliland Women Association (SOWA)
  11. Somaliland Women Development Centre (SOWOD)
  12. Voice for Somaliland
    Women Minority
    Organization (VOSOMWO)
  13. Hodan
    Women Relief Organization
 
Contact
Ms Sahra Mohamed Ali
Mobile: +252 63 4329950
Email: iscosomaliland@gmail.com
Twitter: @ISCOSomliland
Website: iscosomaliland.org

