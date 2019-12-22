We urge the Parliament not to spoil the process
The Independent Somaliland Civil Society Organizations (ISCO Somaliland) fully backs the decision made by the mediation committee who suggested a solution for the dispute over theNational Electoral Commission. We thank the committee for their determination and dedication.
We c all on all actors to implement the decision with good faith and refrain from any action that may undermine the process. We welcome the acceptance made by the political parties.
We are concerned by statements from some members of the overdue Parliament. If the Parliament (both Houses) takes any action that undermines the implementation of the agreed-on decision, we call on local and international partners to view the members of the Parliament as spoilers and thereof take actions accordingly.
The people of Somaliland has been waiting to vote in a very long time. Parliamentary and local councils elections should take place in 2020.
Signed by:
-
Centre
for Policy Analysis
-
Centre
for Youth Empowerment,
-
COMPAD Human Rights and Community Organization
-
Garsoor
Social Development organization
-
Horseed
Organization
-
Hope Development organization
-
Human Rights Centre
-
Solidarity Youth Voluntary Organization (SOYVO)
-
Somaliland Street Children Rehabilitation Centre
-
Somaliland Women Association (SOWA)
-
Somaliland Women Development Centre (SOWOD)
-
Voice for Somaliland
Women Minority
Organization (VOSOMWO)
-
Hodan
Women Relief Organization