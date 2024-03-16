International partners welcome the completion of Somaliland’s election regulatory laws

By: Staff writer

The United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden said they welcome the completion of Somaliland’s election regulatory laws.

A joint press release issued by the countries of the international community that support Somaliland’s democracy noted that the signing of the election rules is an important step to strengthen the culture of democracy in Somaliland.

“the UK, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden welcome the completion of the electoral laws, an important step in strengthening Somaliland’s democratic tradition. “” said the press release.

They also urged all the stakeholders of the elections to work together to ensure that free and fair elections are held in Somaliland on time.

“we regard the signing of these laws as a reaffirmation of Somaliland’s commitment to holding elections and look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure inclusive, free, and fair elections on 13 November 2024. it is critical that the electoral timeline, agreed by all, is now adhered to.” said the press release.

