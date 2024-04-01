The Government of the Republic of Somaliland reiterates its self-determination including Self-Governance.

The following statement was issued today by the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland wishes to reiterate its unwavering commitment to self-determination and established governance structures.

The Republic of Somaliland underscores its status as a separate and independent nation, with a distinct political identity from neighboring Somalia. This independence extends to legal, political, and constitutional matters. For over three decades, Somaliland has functioned as a self-governing entity, maintaining its own independent legal framework.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland highlights the absence of a mutually recognized constitution encompassing both Somaliland and Somalia during the union and after. The 1961 constitutional referendum in Somalia did not garner the endorsement of the people of Somaliland and its unilateral ratification by Somalia remains a point of historical separation for the two countries.

Somalia’s recent constitutional development is an internal matter and, as such, any attempt to apply this new constitution to Somaliland lacks legal merit. The provisions of this constitution hold no legal force within the sovereign territory of Somaliland.

The government of Somaliland reaffirms its unwavering commitment to its own constitution, ratified in 2001 through a transparent and democratic process. This document reflects the will of the people of Somaliland and serves as the foundation for its governance.

Somaliland remains steadfast in its pursuit of international recognition and peaceful co-existence with its neighbors. We reject any external attempts to impose jurisdiction or undermine our established legal and constitutional framework. We are committed to continued dialogue and cooperation with the international community based on mutual respect for sovereignty and self-determination.

