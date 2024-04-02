Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed appoints Somali Politician as Deputy Ethiopia Prime Minister

By: addisstandard

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed Adam Farah as the new Head of the Democracy Building Center Coordinator Office with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister effective 01 April 2024.

The former Speaker of the House of Federation (HoF), Adem Farah, who hails from the Somali region in Ethiopia, has been serving as Vice President of the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) after being elected at the party’s first general assembly held in two years ago in March 2022.

Directly appointed by and accountable to Prime Minister Abiy, the Democracy Building Center Coordinator Office is responsible for, among others, overseeing the performances and the institutional independence of democratic institutions in Ethiopia including the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.

