Somaliland Aviation Authority says Emirates and Ethiopian Airlines Planes Nearly Collide Over Somali airspace

Somaliland Aviation Authority reports The Emirates UAE722 and Ethiopian Airline flight ETH690 barely missed a collision at 37,000 feet on March 24, 2024, at 12:43 AM East Africa Time. A harrowing near-miss occurred when Mogadishu Control gave both aircraft erroneous directives to meet at the same time & location.

The following statement was issued today by the Somaliland Aviation Authority

On the night of Sunday, March 24, 2024, around 12:43 in East Africa, an Emirates Airways flight UAE722 flying at an altitude of 37,000ft, and an Ethiopian Airlines flight ETH690 at an altitude of 37,000ft almost collided. after Mogadishu Control gave these two planes the same time and place where they were meeting.

A few minutes before the collision, the efforts made by the Somaliland Air Traffic Controllers and the pilot of the Ethiopian Airlines caused the pilot to quickly change his altitude and climb to 39000ft.

Not only that, the air traffic controllers in Mogadishu (Mogadishu Controllers) regularly make mistakes like these, which are a threat to the safety of international flights.

The Republic of Somaliland is highly skilled in managing the planes flying in its airspace with enough service they need, while always correcting the mistakes made by Mogadishu, those mistakes can lead to huge disasters.

We share with international agencies and the whole world that the stubbornness and lack of knowledge seen in the Mogadishu Tower is a threat to the safety of the air.

Here you can listen to the controller in Mogadishu reprimanding and blaming the pilot, saying why did you take the order from someone else.

