The Technical Committee tasked with overseeing the agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia reached a significant milestone today as it engaged in discussions with key figures from the opposition parties WADDANI and UCID and the parliament standing committee.

In a series of meetings, the committee, along with the candidates and leaders of the opposition parties, elucidated their stance on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Ethiopia.

There is a strong and unwavering commitment from both Somaliland and Ethiopia to sterilize this deal. In addition to these pivotal engagements, the Technical Committee has been actively soliciting input from various sectors of Somaliland’s society and stakeholders. By incorporating diverse perspectives, the committee aims to ensure that the forthcoming agreement reflects the interests and concerns of all parties involved.

The MoU agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia is now approaching its final stages of negotiation. With discussions progressing steadily, stakeholders anticipate that the agreement will be formally concluded in the coming weeks, marking a significant stride in bilateral relations between the two nations.

