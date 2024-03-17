 Somaliland Government to seek ICJ intervention in its justifiably legal rights on sovereignty

By M.A. Egge

The government of Somaliland is taking before the International Court of Justice a legal case related to the recognition of the Republic of Somaliland which the country has justifiably been in pursuit for quite a while.

Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Issa Kayd Mohamud, made the revelations while in France hence underpinned the issues of concern in Somaliland’s quest and its struggle for the nation to get the recognition and independence it deserves.

Minister Issa Kayd said that the government has already retained international lawyers which will defend the legal rights that the country has at a global stage such that Somaliland may gain its rightful place amongst the international community.

The minister said that the retained international lawyers have finished their draft concerning the case and are to file it at ICJ.

On the MoU signed between Somaliland and Ethiopia, the minister said that it is of great benefit to the nation and people of Somaliland hence underscored that it will supplement on the legal action that Somaliland is undertaking while putting the nation’s aspirations and political inclinations into perspective.

He noted that Somaliland is steadfast in its quest for international recognition.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somaliland Dr. Isse Kayd Mohamud, who has been on a business trip in France in the last few days, held various meetings with diverse officials of that country with whom he mostly discussed the relationship between Somaliland and France and how to strengthen.

He similarly met Somaliland community living in France, whom the minister urged to take part in achieving the efforts of achieving the country’s aspirations and quest for legal recognition.

Like this: Like Loading...