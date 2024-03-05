Kenya mediates to ease Ethiopia- Somalia tensions

By: THE EAST AFRICAN

Kenya’s President William Ruto has engaged a higher gear for back channels to ease tension between Ethiopia and Somalia, motivated by business fervor in both countries.

And, from this week, both Addis and Mogadishu are expected to tone down their public rhetoric against each other, sources privy to the discussions indicated.

President Ruto hosted both Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia and Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who were in Nairobi on different missions. Dr Abiy was on a state visit while Mohamud was attending the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea-6) at the Unep headquarters in Nairobi.

Security and economic issues in the Horn of Africa featured prominently in their respective meetings with the Kenyan leader.

“The two leaders discussed ways and means to expand close partnership on a wide range of issues, including further developing bilateral economic and security ties to the benefit of both the people of Somalia and Kenya,” said a dispatch after Dr Ruto and Mr Mohamud met at State House, Nairobi.

