Kenya Airways Resumes Direct Flights to Mogadishu

Kenya Airways has reintroduced nonstop flights to Mogadishu, Somalia, in an effort to increase footprints within the region.

The thrice-weekly flights will bring about nonstop travel, focusing on reduced travel time and enhanced accessibility between Nairobi and Mogadishu.

The Somalia flight will operate from Terminal 2 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Kenya Airways had initially launched flights to Mogadishu in December 2018 but had to suspend the route due to the pandemic.

In August 2023, bilateral air services agreement between Kenya and Somalia were signed paving the way for direct flights.

Highlighting the significance of this development, said the resumption of flights to Mogadishu aligns with the airline’s strategic commitment to expanding its network across the African continent and contributing to its long-term economic progress.

“The introduction of 3 times-weekly flights will undoubtedly enhance trade and economic opportunities between our connected regions, stimulate tourism, and strengthen cultural and social ties,” Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airway’s Group Managing Director and CEO, said, “Apart from passenger services, our recently acquired B737-800 Freighter has started ferrying cargo directly between Sharjah and Mogadishu with a weekly flight and plans to increase this to twice weekly by April 2024.”

The flights are expected to improve connectivity for business travelers, the Somali diaspora, NGOs among others. In December 2023, Somalia’s was formally admitted to the East African Community (EAC), making it the eighth member of the regional block. In January 2023, the Somali airspace regained its Class A classification after more than 30 years, a move recognized by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its potential to enhance safety and efficiency in the region.

Kenya Airways now connects passengers to 43 global destinations.

