UAE Armed Forces members killed in Somalia attack are repatriated

The bodies of four members of the UAE armed forces killed in a terrorist attack in Somalia were repatriated on Sunday, the Ministry of Defence announced.

An officer from the Bahrain Defence Force also died in the attack, the ministry said.

President Sheikh Mohamed received a call offering condolences from Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim. During the call, the Emir conveyed his deepest sympathies over the deaths

Authorities initially said three Emirati officers were killed and two military personnel injured on Saturday.

On Sunday, the ministry confirmed a fourth UAE Armed Forces member had died on return to the Emirates from injuries sustained in the incident.

It said the bodies of the four men were repatriated to Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning.

They were identified as staff warrant officers Mohamed Al Shamsi and Khalifa Al Balushi, Cpl Suleiman Al Shehh and Brig Mohamed Al Mansouri.

The ministry extended condolences to the families of the victims. It said the military personnel, who were in Somalia to train Somali armed forces, were killed while undertaking their duties as part of an agreement between the two countries.

The ministry said that the UAE continues to co-ordinate and co-operate with the Somali government to investigate the terrorist act.

A gunman was also shot dead in the Gordon military base, Reuters reported.

“The soldier opened fire on the UAE trainers and Somali military officials when they started praying. Four UAE officers were injured while four Somali soldiers died,” an officer told Reuters.

Al Shabab has claimed responsibility on its Radio Al Andalus.

Ajman Ruler leads funeral prayers

Funeral prayers are observed for Khalifa Al Balushi at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ajman. Wam

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, performed funeral prayers for Mr Al Balushi at the emirate’s Sheikh Zayed Mosque on Sunday.

Sheikhs, government officials and members of the community also paid their respects.

The military officer was laid to rest at Ajman Cemetery Jurf, state news agency Wam reported.

The Ajman Ruler and Crown Prince extended their deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of the officer.

