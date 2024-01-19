Somaliland rejects Arab League statement over maritime deal with Ethiopia

In a statement released today, Somaliland expressed its rejection of the statement made by the Arab League during an extraordinary meeting on January 17, 2024, regarding the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

The statement from Somaliland asserts, “The Republic of Somaliland views the statement issued by the League of Arab States as hostile, unfair to its sovereign rights, and a blatant interference in its internal affairs.” It further states, “Somaliland is an independent, sovereign republic that does not recognize the alleged Somali sovereignty over its land, air, and sea. As guaranteed by the Constitution and all international laws, it possesses the right to enter into agreements with friendly and brotherly countries.”

Continuing, the statement declares, “The Republic of Somaliland explicitly informs the Arab League and the entire world that the independence of the Republic of Somaliland is an irreversible decision. The people of the Republic of Somaliland are prepared to persist in their struggle to achieve the just fate of their cause, regardless of the cost and duration.”

Earlier today, Ethiopia also rejected the statement issued by the Arab League. The State Minister of the Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassador Mesganu Arega, posted on X that the Arab League’s statement constitutes “an attempt to interfere with the internal affairs and sovereignty of Ethiopia.”

