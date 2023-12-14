Somaliland, EU, Ethiopia and Djibouti in conference on crimes at sea

By M.A. Egge

Officials of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Somaliland participated in a conference meeting in Ethiopia to discuss crimes perpetrated at the sea.

The delegation of Somaliland led by the Deputy Minister of Justice Mahdi Osman Buri participated in the meeting.

The meeting, which was organized by the EU and UNODC, took place in Addis Ababa, and discussed on how to address the crimes that occur in the seas such as illegal fishing, human trafficking and smuggling, illegal weapons and drugs.

The meeting was attended by delegates from countries such as Djibouti, Ethiopia, Yemen and Somaliland.

The region is wary of the disruption of the smooth flow of international maritime traffic in the area.

