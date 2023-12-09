British government says Berbera Corridor will boost the development of Somaliland and Ethiopia economies

By M.A. Egge

The British government has said the Berbera Corridor would play a major role in economic and sustainable development of both Somaliland and Ethiopia.

The highway connects the port city of Berbera to Addis Ababa Ethiopia via the border town of Wajale.

The director in charge of development in the British Foreign Office in Somalia, Damon Bristow who together with another official of the UK Office in Ethiopia, visited the port of Berbera and the border town of Wajale, and drove along the highway, said that the funding of the arterial road will boost the economy through job creation opportunities and sustain developments in both countries.

The British government had a role in funding the construction of the highway which is still going on.

Damon Bristow and his colleague visited the Wajale border crossing between Somaliland and Ethiopia, and appreciated the increase of traffic between the two countries.

