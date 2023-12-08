Somalia President Meets Turkish Military Delegation

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, met with a delegation of Turkish military experts and officers on Friday at his office in Villa Somalia, the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

according Somalia news agency sonna , The meeting was also attended by the Turkish ambassador to Somalia, Ibrahim M.Yagli, who praised the bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed Turkey’s commitment to support Somalia’s security and stability.

The officials discussed how to further strengthen the Turkish-Somali cooperation, especially in the areas of supporting Somalia’s ongoing operations against the Al-Shabaab terrorist group and the training of Somali soldiers by Turkish experts.

President Mohamud thanked Turkey for its constant support and its role in building a strong Somali army. He also thanked Turkey for its endless support in the current security operations in the country to get rid of Al-Shabaab.

Turkey has been one of Somalia’s main allies and donors, providing humanitarian aid, development assistance, infrastructure projects, and military training. Turkey also operates its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu, where it trains thousands of Somali troops.

