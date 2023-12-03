Türkiye hails UN decision to lift Somalia arms embargo

By: AA

Türkiye on Saturday welcomed a decision by the UN Security Council to lift an arms embargo on Somalia.

“We wish this historic decision will usher a new era which will sow the seeds of peace, prosperity and strong hopes for the future of Somalia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added that Ankara “as always, will continue to stand by the people of Somalia and support Somalia in this new era.”

The statement came after the Security Council on Friday unanimously voted to lift the final restrictions on weapons deliveries to Somalia’s government and its security forces.

The Security Council first imposed a general and complete arms embargo on Somalia in 1992 as a reaction to the then-conflict and deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...