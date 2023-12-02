Somaliland Opposes Lifting of Arms Embargo on Somalia

By: Staff writer

Somaliland has expressed “deep concerns” over the United Nations Security Council’s decision to lift the arms embargo on Somalia, citing significant risks to regional security

The following statement was issued today by the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland expresses its deep concern and opposition to the lifting of the arms embargo imposed on Somalia since 1992 by UN Security Council Resolution 733 (1992). We believe that lifting the embargo at this time would have detrimental ramifications for Somaliland, the Horn of Africa region, and the international community.

The devastating civil war in Somalia, which claimed the lives of over 200,000 Somaliland citizens, serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of readily available weapons. We have firsthand experience with the devastating consequences of uncontrolled arms proliferation, and we remain vigilant against the threat of extremist groups and militia forces.

The emergence of clan militia groups such as Laasnod ones, aligning themselves with extremist entities presents a clear and present danger in the region. Lifting the embargo could fuel these groups, jeopardizing regional security and exacerbating ongoing humanitarian crises.

Somalia has not demonstrably established effective weapons tracing systems, oversight mechanisms, or ammunition management policies. This raises serious concerns regarding the potential diversion of weapons to terrorist and extremist groups, further destabilizing the region. An arms race among extremist militia groups in Somalia is a distinct possibility when the embargo is already lifted. This would undoubtedly undermine regional security and stability, creating a dangerous arms-fueled environment.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland urges the UN Security Council to thoroughly consider the serious ramifications of lifting the arms embargo, and establish effective enforcement and protection mechanisms to curb the proliferation of weapons in Somalia before considering any changes to the current embargo.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland remains committed to constructive collaboration with regional stakeholders and the international community. We are dedicated to addressing pressing concerns that pose a threat to regional peace, security, and stability

