Somalia PM declares Hamas a liberation group, not a terrorists

By:HOL

Somalia Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre said on Thursday that the Hamas group was not a terrorist organization but a liberation group fighting to protect Palestinian lands.

Speaking at the second annual commemoration of Sheikh Abdulkhadir Jeilani in Mogadishu, Prime Minister Barre urged the Somali people not to forget what is happening in Palestine, even though al-Shabaab remains a problem in Somalia. advertisements

“The Islamic world was forced to fight each other, and then a Khawarij was sent to them, with each group preoccupied with the other. Now, they want to convince us to label Hamas as a terrorist organization. We don’t say it, and we don’t accept it,” said the Prime Minister.

“Where is the world? Where are the human rights defenders? Where are the children’s rights defenders? Where are the women’s rights defenders? Where have they gone?” he questioned.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the only satisfactory solution is a two-state solution, saying, “We will not compromise until we see a Palestinian government with Jerusalem as its capital. The blood of the people of Gaza is the beginning of the liberation of Al-Aqsa.”

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also declared that Hamas was not a terrorist organization but a liberation group fighting to protect Palestinian lands. Ankara supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Like this: Like Loading...