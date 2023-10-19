Details of Duale’s security meeting with Somalia President

By:The Star

Security matters took centre stage inside Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s one-day visit to Somalia.

The CS on Wednesday was in Somalia where he met President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and the senior officials from the Somali Defence Forces.

In a statement, Duale stated that while in Mogadishu, they discussed the region’s security situation with a focus on furthering cooperation in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

“Kenya takes pride in its contributory role in the restoration of peace and stability in Somali which has brought tremendous socio-economic gains to the country and region at large,” he said.

Duale emphasized that security was one of the key elements of economic development and that the two countries should join hands in the fight against terrorism.

He assured President Hassan Sheikh of Kenya’s commitment to a stable Somalia for the region’s economic prosperity.

The Defence boss also affirmed Sheikh of President William Ruto’s commitment to support what they need in the fight against the al Shabaab and related terror groups.

“As an anchor state within the region, Kenya through the administration of William Ruto is determined to a stable and prosperous region,” Duale stated.

Also present were the colleague Minister of Defence (Somali) Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and Chief of Defence Forces Brigadier General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin Addow.

Duale on the other hand was accompanied by Maj Gen Fred Leuria the ACDF OPD&T, Col Duncan Keitany at the Defence Headquarters, Col (Dr) Edward Mackutwa, Col John Mnjala and other officers from the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale with Minister of Defence (Somali) Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and Chief of Defence Forces Brigadier General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin Addow among other officials in Mogadishu, Somalia on October 18, 2023.

The Defence also held talks with Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre and Defence Minister Abdikadir Mohamed in their offices.

In the same spirit of the fight against terrorism, Duale said that the prime minister also assured him of their dedication to a stable Somalia.

The same was echoed by his Somalia counterpart at the Defence Headquarters.

“I assured the Defence minister of our continued and constant logistical support as and when called upon.’Together the teeth can cut’, Unity is power is the message,” Duale added.

He insisted that a combined effort in the fight against the terror menace will create a conducive environment for the prosperity of the region.

President Ruto had earlier said Kenya would continue to support a stable and peaceful Somalia for the benefit of its people and the East Africa region.

He added that a peaceful Somalia would provide a conducive atmosphere for an increase in trade between the two nations.

Earlier this month, CS Duale announced that Kenya Defence Forces troops serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia will leave the country in four phases.

He said the departure of the troops will largely depend on the success rate of the peace-keeping mission in Somalia.

Duale added that there are no Kenya Defence Forces in Somalia, but KDF officers are serving under ATMIS through the African Union Peace and Security Council with the approval of the United Nations Security Council.

“So the decision for Kenyan troops to exit Somalia depends on several factors including the progress of ATMIS mandate and prevailing security and political conditions in Somalia,” he said.

“Our commitment has always been towards the realization of peace, stability and sustainable development in Somalia for the benefit of Kenya and the region.”

