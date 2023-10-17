Somalia launches plan to reform governance system

By: XINHUA AGENCY

The Somali government on Monday launched a strategic plan to transform the country’s governance system.



The plan, dubbed the Modern Governance Strategic Direction Program, which was launched by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in the national capital of Mogadishu, aims to improve public service delivery and inject transparency into the governance system.



“We are actively shaping Somalia’s future as we look ahead to 2060. Our concerted efforts should be directed toward developing a strategic plan that will guide the nation’s progress in the coming decades,” Mohamud said at a two-day meeting that opened on Monday and was attended by international technical experts and ministers.

Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre said the new program marks a new journey toward improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the governance system.

“Today marks a momentous occasion in our governance history as we take an important leap toward transforming how our government works in service delivery,” Abdi said. “However, we must go much faster than before to allow Somali people to elect their political representatives through the ballot box.”

Abdi presented the government’s priority plans, including security and the eradication of terrorism, investment, job creation, political stability, technological work of government agencies, and economic growth.

“We are sitting here today because there is a change to be found. In order to ensure that change, it must start with us, and the results of the change will be visible to you,” the prime minister said.



Like this: Like Loading...