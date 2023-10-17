Somaliland Police arrest man accused of planting cannabis

By M.A. Egge

The police force of Somaliland has arrested a man accused of planting cannabis around the premises of a house he owns in the city of Hargeisa. Cannabis in totality is banned in the country.

A brief text published by the police on their Facebook page noted, “The police forces of the Republic of Somaliland have arrested the suspect Abdiaziz Aden Yusuf who planted cannabis plant in the yard of his house in Ga’an Libaah, which is occupied by tenants”.

The traffic law enforcement police operated with the help of the area district police station.

The arrest of the suspect was reported by the Commander of the Eastern Division, Colonel Suleiman Duale and the Commander of the Ga’an Libaah Station, Major Bashe Abdillahi.

