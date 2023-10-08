Kenya raises the status of its Somaliland office and appointed a new representative

The Kenyan government has appointed a new representative to the Republic of Somaliland and raised the diplomatic status of their office in Hargeisa.

Appointment on Wednesday 04 October, the President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto has appointed Abdiweli Muhammed Hussain as the High Commissioner in Hargeisa in the Republic of Somaliland.

The appointment of the Kenyan government shows a good step taken for cooperation between Kenya and Somaliland, hence perceived as having raised the status of the Office of the Republic of Kenya in the country and that of Somaliland as whole.

