Türkiye calls on Israelis, Palestinians to act with restraint

By:AA

Türkiye calls on Israelis and Palestinians to act with restraint in light of the events that took place in Israel, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

“We call on the parties to act with restraint in light of the events in Israel this morning and to stay away from impulsive steps that will escalate tensions,” Erdogan said at the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s 4th extraordinary congress in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye will continue to oppose any attempt against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Erdogan added.

“We will continue to stand against any attempt and any occupation to erode the historical and religious status of our first qibla, the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

His remarks came after Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip fired an intense barrage of rockets early Saturday toward Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel is “at war.”

At least 20 Israelis were killed and over 540 others injured in rocket attacks from Gaza, the Israeli media reported.

Türkiye strives to solve its problems with all countries in the region through diplomacy and dialogue, the president stressed.

“…Stopping the bloodshed in the region is our priority agenda. The way to achieve this is through the protection of justice and international law,” Erdogan said.

