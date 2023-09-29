US offers $5 million reward for info on al-Shabaab’s no. 2 leader in Somalia

By:ANADOLUAGENCY

The State Department on Thursday offered a reward of up to $5 million for information on Abukar Ali Adan, the deputy leader of the Somalia-based militant group, al-Shabaab.

“Up to $5 Million for Info on Abukar Ali Adan. Help us find this terrorist key leader. Help us stop this terrorist key leader,” the Rewards for Justice program said.

“In January 2018, the Department of State designated Abukar Ali Adan as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224 which imposes strict sanctions on foreign persons determined to have committed, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States,” it said on its website.

Since being established in 2006, the militant group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks in Africa, particularly Somalia, Uganda and Kenya.

It claimed responsibility for the July 11, 2010, suicide bombings in Kampala, Uganda, which killed more than 70 victims, including one American.

An attack on the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi in 2013 left more than 60 dead and nearly 200 wounded.

The US in 2008 designated the group a foreign terrorist organization.

Like this: Like Loading...