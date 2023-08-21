Somaliland Ruling Party KULMIYE elects New Leadership

The ruling party of Somaliland, Kulmiye, has undertaken its internal leadership selection process in preparation for the upcoming elections, set to take place in the coming months. Although the outlined electoral schedule has not received endorsement from opposition parties.

The ruling party convened in Burao to determine its key leadership positions, including the designation of a presidential candidate and the appointment of a chairman. However, a significant number of positions remained uncontested, lacking rival candidates.

Kulmiye has reaffirmed its commitment to President Muse Bihi as their chosen candidate to contest the forthcoming presidential election. President Bihi, who presently holds the office of the presidency in Somaliland, seeks re-election for a second term after his initial victory in 2017. His tenure was recently extended by two years, as authorized by the house of elders.

The Party has also named the nation’s interior minister, Mohamed Kahin Ahmed, as the party’s chairman. Minister Kaahin enjoys a long-standing alliance with President Bihi, rooted in their shared involvement in the struggle for Somaliland’s liberation from Somalia in 1991.

Abdiaziz Mohamed Samaale, a former minister, secured the position of deputy chairman following a competitive electoral process. Samaale’s victory was achieved by garnering 168 votes, triumphing over his close contender, Mohamed Elmi Adan.

