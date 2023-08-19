Somaliland and Djibouti working Jointly to re-build ancient Zeyla Qiblateyn Mosque

By M.A. Egge

The government of Somaliland is said to be cooperating with that Djibouti in the construction of the Zeyla Qiblateyn mosque and has submitted its plans.

A delegation led by the Minister of Religion and Endowment Sheikh Abdirisaq Sheikh Hussein Albani, accompanied by the Minister of Defense Abdiqani Mohamud Aateye, and the Special Envoy Edna Adan had a meeting with officials from the Djibouti government on Wednesday.

A message posted on Twitter by the Minister of Defense Hon. Abdiqani noted that;

“We have presented to the government of Djibouti the plan for the maintenance and reconstruction of the Mosque of the two Qiblas located in the city of Zeyla in the Selel region of Somaliland. Zeyla is an ancient city near Djibouti, shared by communities living on the border between Somaliland and Djibouti”.

