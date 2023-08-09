Ethiopia Transport Minister arrives in Somaliland to look at more options for Ethiopia

By: Staff writer

An Ethiopian delegation led by the transport and logistics minister Dr. Alemu Sime has arrived in Hargeisa, Somaliland to look at more options for Ethiopia.

The delegation has discussed with the Somaliland government about making Berbera port an additional option for Ethiopian revenue and expenditure trade.

During the discussion, a discussion has been discussed on ways Ethiopia can use Berbera port to meet its growing needs of expenditure, Berbera corridor

A delegation from the Ethiopian Government, led by the Minister of Transport of Ethiopia met with the officials of Berbera Port

Dr. Alemu Sime, who said Ethiopia is one of the countries showing rapid economic growth in Africa, has said that it needs an alternative to the port of Djibouti that it uses for revenue and expenditure.

The delegation has also visited the Berbera Port and had a briefing with the Somaliland government on the Berbera Port and Berbera Corridor to mutually benefit from the utilization of a transit route to and from the Port of Berbera.

