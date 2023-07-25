Kenya’s opposition leader plans fund for protest victims

By: BBC AFRICA

Kenya’s opposition leader, Raila Odinga, says he plans to launch a fund for “families who lost their loved ones and those still in hospital receiving treatment” amid nationwide demonstrations.

Speaking to members of the International Press Association of East Africa on Tuesday morning, the Azimio coalition leader added that the fund would be available for others to contribute as well.

More protests had been planned for Wednesday from 06:00 to 18:00 but, in a statement on Twitter, Mr Odinga has called for a different type of protest to take place instead. He said they would hold solidarity parades and vigils for victims of police brutality at various locations across the country.

“We condole with the families who have lost loved ones and they are the reason as to why we called off the demos,” he added.

Kenya’s police have been battling protesters in the latest opposition protests against the rising cost of living and tax hikes.

